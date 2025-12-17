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Energy Solution
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The Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's visit to Seoul on Sunday has once again cast a spotlight on the burgeoning relationship between South Korea and Poland.15 Apr 2026-11:08
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Tesla and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution have signed a supply agreement to build a $4.3 billion lithium iron phosphate (LFP) prismatic battery cell manufacturing facility in Lansing, Michigan, with production expected to begin in 2027, the U.S. government said Monday.17 Mar 2026-15:55
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South Korea’s LG Energy Solution announced on Wednesday that it has terminated a $6.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery supply deal with Ford Motor Co.17 Dec 2025-13:17
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