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Energy Transportation
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Editor’s note: Seymur Mammadov is a special commentator for News.Az and the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article reflects the author’s personal opinion and does not necessarily represent the views of News.Az.07 Jun 2026-11:32
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Georgian company Black Sea Petroleum (BSP), which owns the country’s only oil refinery in Kulevi (Kulevi Oil Refinery), plans to fully phase out Russian crude and rely instead on Azerbaijan’s transit infrastructure to access alternative supplies. The announcement was made by BSP co-founder and CEO David Potskhveria in an interview with BMGTV.15 Apr 2026-08:58
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Dr. Richard J. Vestner, Vice President of Bentley Systems (Germany), shared in an interview with News.Az how the global software leader is helping Azerbaijan modernize its infrastructure. Focused on delivering advanced engineering solutions, Bentley Systems enables professionals to design, construct, and manage projects more effectively while prioritizing sustainability.20 Nov 2024-13:21
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Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan plan new initiatives in trade, energy, transport and several other sectors, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on X.10 Jul 2024-17:14
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