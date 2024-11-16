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European Judo Championships
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Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has won the silver medal at the European Judo Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia.17 Apr 2026-17:40
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Azerbaijani judoka Islam Rahimov (66 kg) claimed victory at the European U23 Championships in Chisinau.31 Oct 2025-22:23
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Azerbaijan's Rashid Mammadaliyev won a bronze medal at the European Judo Championships Senior Podgorica 2025, held in Montenegro.24 Apr 2025-20:11
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Two Azerbaijani U23 judokas claimed gold medals at the European Championships held in Pila, Poland.16 Nov 2024-14:00
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