European Partners T

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Latest News
Yalchin Rafiyev: Azerbaijan builds strong legacy at both COP29 and WUF13
European Parliament calls for withdrawal of Turkish troops from Cyprus
Pakistan army chief set to visit Tehran
Tokyo shares surge, Nikkei ends 5-day losing streak
Georgia ready to tighten abortion laws after church calls for stricter rules
Poland summons Israeli diplomat over treatment of Gaza flotilla activists
China's Chery eyes US entry but says timing remains uncertain
Russia accuses Zelenskyy of escalating Ukraine war
Kobakhidze accuses ‘foreign agents’ of trying to drive wedge between Georgia and Armenia
Nvidia profit triples as CEO Jensen Huang forecasts AI growth
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