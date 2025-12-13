Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final kicks of in Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final of the 23rd Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 has begun in Tbilisi, News.Az reports.

12-year-old Yagmur Nasrullayeva, who will represent our country in the contest, will perform at number 2 with the song "Miau Miau".

In addition to Azerbaijan, 17 countries - Albania, Armenia, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Georgia, Ireland, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Spain and Ukraine - participated in the international song contest.

It should be noted that Georgia, which has won the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 4 times, is considered the most successful country in the history of the contest. The neighboring country is hosting the contest for the second time.

News.Az