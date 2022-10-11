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Farhan
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Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan have held a phone call in which both sides emphasised the importance of continued diplomacy and regional cooperation, according to Iranian media.06 May 2026-12:47
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A Shiite cleric was critically wounded Friday when assailants threw a grenade into his car in the Sayyida Zeinab suburb of Damascus, according to a war monitor, though Syrian authorities confirmed only that an explosion had occurred in the area.01 May 2026-22:42
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Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday expressed cautious optimism over the end of the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, calling it a welcome development but warning that tensions in the region remain high.04 Jul 2025-17:57
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