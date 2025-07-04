Russia welcomes end of Israel-Iran war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday expressed cautious optimism over the end of the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, calling it a welcome development but warning that tensions in the region remain high.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday expressed cautious optimism over the end of the 12-day war between Iran and Israel, calling it a welcome development but warning that tensions in the region remain high, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“We sincerely hope that the '12-day war' is over. However, we remain vigilant since belligerent forces continue to wield significant influence in the region,” Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow.

Lavrov also criticized recent actions by European nations at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), accusing them of escalating tensions in the Middle East by backing tougher measures against Iran.

“Such moves have only deepened hostilities rather than promoting dialogue or easing tensions,” he noted.

While welcoming the cessation of direct conflict between Iran and Israel, Lavrov stressed the need for broader diplomatic efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

News.Az