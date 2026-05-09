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Flash Charging Technology
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The global electric vehicle industry may be entering a transformative new phase as BYD aggressively expands ultra fast charging technology that could dramatically reduce one of the biggest advantages gasoline vehicles still hold over electric cars: refueling speed.15 May 2026-17:21
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BYD has shared updated figures for its flash charging business, reporting that as of May 6, it has established 5,924 flash charging stations across 311 cities, and the flash charging app has been downloaded over 1 million times.09 May 2026-18:47
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