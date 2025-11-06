Russia strikes Ukraine's Kharkiv region with drones, injuring six

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia launched a massive overnight drone attack on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, wounding six civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, local officials said Thursday.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Russian forces struck nine settlements in the region using 18 Geran-2 drones, an FPV drone, and six other unidentified drones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The city of Bohodukhiv suffered the heaviest damage. Among the injured were men aged 18 and 49, women aged 33, 47, and 53, and a 10-year-old girl. A 79-year-old man was also treated after a previous attack in Nechvolodivka, officials said.

The strikes damaged civilian infrastructure across several districts — including private homes, apartment buildings, an agricultural enterprise, and railway and power facilities. Nearly 8,300 residents in the Barvinkove community remain without electricity.

In Chuhuiv, a private house and a health resort were destroyed, while in Lozova, railway infrastructure was hit, disrupting regional train services.

Local authorities said 153 people sought help at an evacuation center in Lozova during the past day, with 43 still sheltering there.

Nationwide, Ukrainian officials reported that Russia launched 135 drones, including Shahed and Gerbera models, overnight. Air defense units intercepted 108, but several managed to hit targets, causing fires and power outages.

News.Az