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German-occupied Poland
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Poland has announced the deployment of 5,000 soldiers to its border with Germany in response to what it calls illegal “pushbacks” of failed asylum seekers by German authorities.07 Jul 2025-14:28
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Poland has received a European arrest warrant issued by Berlin in connection with the 2022 attack on Nord Stream pipelines, but the suspect has already left Poland as Germany failed to include his name in a database of wanted persons, Polish prosecutors told Reuters, News.az reports.14 Aug 2024-14:18
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