Poland deploys 5,000 troops to German border over asylum dispute

Poland has announced the deployment of 5,000 soldiers to its border with Germany in response to what it calls illegal “pushbacks” of failed asylum seekers by German authorities.

The move, which begins Monday, marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two EU neighbors, News.Az reports, citing Express.

Warsaw accuses Berlin of breaching EU principles by returning migrants who had initially entered Germany from Poland, shifting responsibility back to Polish authorities. The Polish general staff said the troops will monitor border areas, inspect vehicles for migrants, and use drone surveillance, with similar operations planned along the Lithuanian border.

The Polish government has repeatedly condemned Germany’s handling of asylum returns, calling the actions a violation of shared European obligations. The dispute threatens to strain already delicate diplomatic ties within the EU.

