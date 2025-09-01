Global Instability

Economists are warning that the global economic system could face a deeper financial crisis in the final quarter of 2025, spanning October to December. Rising geopolitical tensions, tighter monetary policies in major economies, shifts in capital flows, and trade imbalances are key factors weakening financial stability. Declining liquidity, higher risk premiums, and falling investor confidence are increasing volatility in asset prices, amplifying instability in both financial and real sectors.

07 Oct 2025-09:15