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Global Instability
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The ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran could slow global economic growth to its weakest pace since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report.12 Jun 2026-04:16
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Mozambique has secured $450 million in financing from the World Bank through five new agreements aimed at strengthening the country's economy, social protection systems and resilience to future shocks.10 Jun 2026-17:17
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Economists are warning that the global economic system could face a deeper financial crisis in the final quarter of 2025, spanning October to December. Rising geopolitical tensions, tighter monetary policies in major economies, shifts in capital flows, and trade imbalances are key factors weakening financial stability. Declining liquidity, higher risk premiums, and falling investor confidence are increasing volatility in asset prices, amplifying instability in both financial and real sectors.07 Oct 2025-09:15
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