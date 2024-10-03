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Group Policy
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Microsoft has introduced a new policy for Windows 11 Enterprise and Education editions that allows IT administrators to fully uninstall Copilot from managed devices.27 Apr 2026-11:02
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The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) condemned the two one-sided and biased anti-Azerbaijani resolutions passed by the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament on October 10, as well as the support provided by the Dutch foreign minister for these documents.13 Oct 2024-15:09
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The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) remains committed to supporting regions affected by colonial policies globally, adhering to international law.03 Oct 2024-16:48
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