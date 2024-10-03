Baku Initiative Group reaffirms support for regions affected by colonial policies

The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) remains committed to supporting regions affected by colonial policies globally, adhering to international law.

Speaking to journalists, BIG Executive Director Abbas Abbasov noted that New Caledonia-based Kanaky's political prisoners' support collective sent a special letter to the Group, News.Az reports.“In the letter, they expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Baku Initiative Group to the families of those unjustly imprisoned," he added.An international conference , themed "French Neocolonialism Policy in Africa", was held in Baku on Thursday.Organized by the BIG, the event brought together representatives from African countries, including Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Niger, as well as representatives France and from French-administered island of Mayotte.

