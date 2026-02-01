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Hantavirus-hit Cruise
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The World Health Organization (WHO) chief has arrived in Spain to supervise the evacuation of more than 140 passengers and crew from a cruise ship affected by a deadly hantavirus outbreak.09 May 2026-16:10
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Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will join Spain's health and interior ministers at a command post to oversee coordination between administrations, health measures, and the implementation of the planned surveillance and response protocols, according to sources.09 May 2026-14:20
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The U.S. government is dispatching a repatriation plane to safely evacuate 17 Americans from a cruise ship experiencing a deadly hantavirus outbreak.08 May 2026-22:16
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Moderna shares rose 14.38% in Thursday morning trading following positive Phase 1 results for its mRNA hantavirus vaccine, which was well-tolerated and produced strong immune responses at all dose levels—an important milestone since no FDA-approved hantavirus vaccine currently exists.08 May 2026-21:14
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A third British national is suspected to have contracted hantavirus in connection with an outbreak aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, the UK government said.08 May 2026-10:42
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Public health authorities conducted global contact tracing on Thursday after cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions reported that 29 passengers disembarked following the onset of a hantavirus outbreak.07 May 2026-20:51
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Argentine health authorities are investigating whether their country is the origin of a deadly hantavirus outbreak that has killed several people aboard an Atlantic cruise ship.07 May 2026-02:41
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