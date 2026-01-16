Azerbaijan highlights stronger law enforcement ties with Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the visit of Belarusian Minister of Internal Affairs, Lieutenant-General Ivan Kubrakov, to Azerbaijan on January 16, the Ministries of Internal Affairs of both countries signed a protocol on cooperation.

The document was inked by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, and Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus, Lieutenant-General Ivan Kubrakov, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani Interior Minister highlighted the cooperation with Belarus in law enforcement, focusing on combating key forms of transnational organized crime, including illicit drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal migration, and cybercrime. He noted that achieving tangible results in these areas is possible only through close and coordinated joint efforts.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az