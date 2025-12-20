ICJ to hear Myanmar Rohingya genocide case in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings in January 2026 on a landmark genocide case against Myanmar, brought by The Gambia. The case accuses Myanmar of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority during a brutal military crackdown in 2017, which forced more than 742,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh.

The hearings, scheduled from January 12 to 20, will include three days of closed-door testimony from Rohingya witnesses and experts. The Gambia, backed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, will present its arguments from January 12–15, while Myanmar, which denies genocide, will respond from January 16–20, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The case could set significant precedents for other international disputes, including South Africa’s case against Israel over the war in Gaza. In 2020, the ICJ ordered Myanmar to take all measures to prevent genocide, but fighting and persecution in Rakhine State continue.

More than one million Rohingya now live in the world’s largest refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, facing years of hardship and uncertainty.

News.Az