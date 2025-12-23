Belgium backs South Africa's genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Belgium has officially submitted a declaration of intervention to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case South Africa filed against Israel, accusing the country of violating the Genocide Convention in Gaza.

The ICJ confirmed on Tuesday that Belgium lodged its declaration on December 23, invoking Article 63 of the Court's Statute, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Several countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Spain and Türkiye have already joined the case.

Article 63 states that states that are parties to a convention under interpretation in ICJ proceedings have the right to intervene.

Belgium emphasised that its intervention focuses on Articles I through VI of the Genocide Convention, with particular attention to Article II, specifically regarding the interpretation of the "specific intent" required for genocidal intent.