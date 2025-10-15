South Africa to pursue ICJ genocide case against Israel despite Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the country’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will continue, despite the recent US-backed Gaza ceasefire.

Speaking in parliament in Cape Town, Ramaphosa said the peace agreement “will have no bearing on the case” and that Israel is required to respond to South Africa’s pleadings by January 12, 2026. Oral hearings are expected in 2027, with a final judgment anticipated in late 2027 or early 2028, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

South Africa filed the case in December 2023, accusing Israel of committing genocidal acts in Gaza. A 500-page submission was presented in October 2024, and the ICJ has already issued three provisional measures, ordering Israel to prevent genocidal acts and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, though compliance has been limited.

Ramaphosa stressed that lasting progress and healing require the case to be heard, saying, “We cannot go forward without the healing that needs to take place, which will also result from the case that has been launched being properly heard.”

Several countries, including Spain, Ireland, Turkey, and Colombia, have joined or expressed support for South Africa in the ICJ proceedings. Human rights groups and a UN commission of inquiry have accused Israel of genocidal actions in Gaza, which Israel strongly denies.

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, underscored the importance of justice, noting on X that “peace without justice, respect for human rights and dignity, without reparations and guarantees of non-repetition, is not sustainable.”

South Africa also co-chairs The Hague Group, a coalition formed in January 2025 to hold Israel accountable through legal, diplomatic, and economic measures beyond the ICJ case.

News.Az