Virginia governor slams Trump on economy, immigration

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democrats’ response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union on February 24, sharply criticizing his economic policies and immigration enforcement.

Speaking in Williamsburg, Spanberger highlighted rising consumer prices and the impact of Trump’s tariffs on American farmers, arguing that retaliatory measures from foreign countries have hurt U.S. soybean and commodity markets while increasing the cost of fertilizers and farming inputs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Spanberger also condemned aggressive deportations, citing incidents of poorly trained federal agents detaining citizens without warrants and separating families. She said the administration’s actions have included detaining children and endangering American lives, framing these issues as central to Democrats’ midterm campaign strategy focused on affordability and fairness.

The governor, sworn in last month as Virginia’s first female governor, painted a stark contrast to Trump’s portrayal of economic success, accusing him of using his office for personal enrichment rather than protecting voters’ interests.

Her speech served both as a critique of current policies and a preview of Democratic messaging ahead of the November midterm elections, emphasizing economic and humanitarian concerns.

