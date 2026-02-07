Will Smith’s $817M sci-fi redefiner hits Netflix

According to streaming tracker data, the 1996 alien-invasion film recently reached No. 4 on Netflix’s U.S. rankings, jumping two spots in a single day. The renewed popularity is surprising, especially since there are currently no new projects tied directly to the franchise, News.Az reports, citing CBR.

Directed by Roland Emmerich and co-written with Dean Devlin, Independence Day helped redefine the modern Hollywood blockbuster. The film played a major role in reviving large-scale disaster and sci-fi movies during the 1990s, combining spectacle, visual effects, and global-scale storytelling.

Despite mixed reviews from critics at the time, audiences embraced the film. It earned more than $817 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of its era and briefly the second-biggest box office hit ever behind Jurassic Park. The film also won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, cementing its legacy as a technical milestone.

The franchise didn’t receive an immediate follow-up. Instead, a sequel — Independence Day: Resurgence — arrived 20 years later. While several original cast members returned, Will Smith did not reprise his role. The sequel underperformed commercially, earning under $390 million globally, and received largely negative reviews. Plans for a third movie were later paused.

Now, with the original film gaining momentum on streaming, industry observers are again raising the possibility of reviving the franchise. Under Disney ownership, 20th Century Studios has successfully relaunched several legacy franchises, including Planet of the Apes, Alien, and Predator, showing that older sci-fi properties can still attract major audiences.

Any future reboot or sequel would likely depend on multiple factors, including budget, story direction, and cast availability. A potential return by Will Smith could significantly boost interest, given his continued box-office draw.

Smith has recently shown willingness to revisit past roles. He returned to the Bad Boys franchise for Bad Boys for Life in 2020 and its 2024 sequel, both of which performed strongly at the box office. He is also attached to an upcoming legacy sequel to I Am Legend, signaling renewed interest in continuing iconic franchises from his career.

For now, the film’s streaming success highlights the lasting appeal of big-budget sci-fi spectacle — and suggests that audiences may still be ready for another large-scale alien invasion story if Hollywood decides to revisit the universe.