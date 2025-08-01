Indonesia’s President Prabowo grants pardons to political rivals amid unity push

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has pardoned two prominent political opponents just weeks after they were sentenced to prison, a move seen as part of a broader effort to foster national unity ahead of the country’s Independence Day.

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas announced Thursday night that President Prabowo granted amnesty to Hasto Kristiyanto, secretary general of the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), and issued an abolition for Thomas Trikasih Lembong, a former trade minister under President Joko Widodo and campaign manager for Prabowo’s former election rival, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Hasto, convicted last week for bribing an election official, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison. While the amnesty revokes his prison term, the conviction remains on record. Lembong, who was found guilty of improperly issuing sugar import permits and given a 3.5-year sentence, has been fully acquitted through the abolition.

The pardons were issued as part of the government’s efforts to “build the nation together” and in the spirit of national reconciliation tied to the upcoming August 17 Independence Day celebrations, Supratman said. Hasto’s amnesty was part of a broader clemency package involving over 1,100 people.

Legal experts and human rights advocates voiced concern over the pardons, warning they could signal political interference in the judiciary. “This shows the government can use law enforcement as a political tool,” said Muhammad Isnur from the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation.

Under Indonesian law, presidential clemency must be approved by parliament — where Prabowo is seeking broader support, particularly from PDIP, the largest opposition bloc.

While the move may ease political tensions, critics argue it risks undermining anti-corruption efforts in a country where public trust in the judiciary remains fragile.

