U.S. envoy Kellogg to visit Kyiv for Ukraine’s Independence Day

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg is set to travel to Kyiv this weekend to join celebrations marking Ukraine’s 34th Independence Day, according to Reuters reporter Graham Slattery.

Kellogg is expected to attend a prayer breakfast and official ceremonies, while also holding talks with Ukrainian leaders on the latest round of diplomatic negotiations. His visit comes as Washington, Kyiv, and European partners work to finalize postwar security guarantees aimed at deterring future Russian aggression, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The trip follows a week of intense diplomacy. On Aug. 15, U.S. President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska, where Trump said the two had “largely agreed” on territorial swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine — comments that sparked alarm in Kyiv and across Europe.

Days later, Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington. Zelensky pressed for firm security commitments to ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty is protected in any future peace deal with Moscow.

Kellogg’s presence in Kyiv is expected to underscore U.S. support as Ukraine seeks concrete assurances of its long-term security while navigating delicate negotiations with Russia.

