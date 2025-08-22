Macron, Merz, and Tusk to visit Moldova for Independence Day

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit Moldova on August 27 to celebrate the country’s independence day, the French presidency announced Friday.

The Elysee stated that the leaders will reaffirm their full support for Moldova’s security, sovereignty, and European path during the visit, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Moldova, a small former Soviet republic situated between Ukraine and EU/NATO member Romania, is preparing for parliamentary elections on September 28, with the ruling party aiming to maintain its pro-European trajectory.

Moldovan officials have repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in domestic politics by encouraging pro-Moscow sentiment to destabilize the government—claims that Moscow denies.

