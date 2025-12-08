Tanzania warns public ahead of Dec 9 protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tanzania’s prime minister has urged citizens to stay home on December 9, the country’s Independence Day, as authorities brace for possible nationwide protests against the government’s handling of violent unrest around the October elections.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba made the appeal in a video posted on the government’s X account, asking people to remain indoors unless they have emergencies or essential duties. His message followed online calls for demonstrations over the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests two months ago, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The United Nations says hundreds of people were likely killed in the October violence, which erupted after leading opposition candidates were barred from contesting. President Samia Suluhu Hassan secured nearly 98% of the vote, a result opponents described as illegitimate.

The government has acknowledged casualties but denies security forces used excessive force. Police say any protest on December 9 would be illegal because organisers did not file a formal request.

Large deployments of police and army units were spotted across Dar es Salaam and Arusha on Monday, signaling heightened security ahead of the expected demonstrations.

Hassan has set up a commission to investigate violence around the election but continues to reject accusations of wrongdoing by security forces, claiming some protesters sought to topple the government.

The United States recently announced it is reviewing its relationship with Tanzania, citing concerns about violence against civilians, restrictions on free speech, limits on religious freedom, and obstacles to foreign investment.

News.Az