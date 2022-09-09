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Tag:
Indo-pac
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An Azerbaijani delegation, headed by Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev, is taking part in Indo Defense 2024—Southeast Asia’s largest defense and security exhibition—being held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) in Indonesia.11 Jun 2025-20:12
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U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reassured Indo-Pacific allies on Saturday that they will not be left to face growing military and economic pressure from China alone, while emphasizing the importance of their increased contributions to their own defense.31 May 2025-17:27
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U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday announced a set of defense cooperation projects, including one that will enable South Korea to repair P-8 maritime patrol aircraft in the Indo-Pacific rather than relying on a repair destination in the U.S. mainland.31 May 2025-13:10
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The UK, US, and Australia have reaffirmed their commitment to military and security cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, during a key meeting in London.27 Sep 2024-09:11
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As NATO prepares to mark its 75th anniversary next week, the alliance is beginning to explore a larger role for itself in the Indo-Pacific.04 Jul 2024-23:54
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Germany and its NATO partners are set to conduct several air exercises in the Indo-Pacific region this summer, the Western military alliance announced on its website.28 Jun 2024-15:41
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The Australian authorities have announced imposing of another package of sanctions against Russian enterprises that are allegedly involved in military and technical cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang, according to a statement by Foreign Minister Penny Wong.17 May 2024-23:10
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