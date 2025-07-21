+ ↺ − 16 px

Investigators probing the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 crash that killed 179 people in December have uncovered evidence suggesting pilots shut down the less-damaged engine after a bird strike, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The source said data from the cockpit voice recorder, flight computer, and a recovered engine switch indicate that pilots mistakenly shut off the left engine instead of the right, which had sustained more severe damage. “The investigation team has clear evidence and backup data, so its finding will not change,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The crash, which occurred during an emergency landing at Muan International Airport, was the deadliest air disaster in South Korea in decades. Families of victims have criticized the investigation, arguing it prematurely blames pilot error without considering other factors—such as the plane hitting an embankment during landing, which likely worsened the death toll.

The Jeju Air pilots’ union has pushed back, accusing investigators of scapegoating pilots and insisting that both engines were damaged by bird strikes. The final report, expected under international aviation rules, is due within a year.

News.Az