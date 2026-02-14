Peru Congress to debate impeachment of interim president

A motion seeking to remove the 39-year-old leader has gained the support of dozens of lawmakers, who accuse him of influence peddling. The latest move marks another chapter in a series of impeachment efforts targeting Jeri since he assumed office, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Jeri has served as interim president since October, taking over after former leader Dina Boluarte was ousted by Congress during widespread protests fueled by corruption allegations and escalating violence linked to organized crime. Upon taking office, Jeri pledged to address both corruption and the growing insecurity crisis.

On Friday, prosecutors announced the opening of an investigation to determine whether the president exercised undue influence in the hiring of nine women to government positions during his tenure. The impeachment motion centers on claims that several of these appointments were improper.

The allegations first surfaced in a report by investigative television program Cuarto Poder, which stated that five women secured roles within the presidential office and the environment ministry after meeting with Jeri. Prosecutors later indicated that the total number of questioned appointments stands at nine.

The debate over the impeachment motion was confirmed by interim congressional leader Fernando Rospigliosi.

Jeri, who previously served as head of Congress, was appointed to complete Boluarte’s term, which ends in July. A new president is scheduled to assume office following elections set for April 12. Under Peru’s constitution, Jeri is barred from running in those elections.

In addition to the hiring allegations, Jeri is also under investigation for alleged “illegal sponsorship of interests” related to a private meeting with a Chinese businessman who maintains commercial ties with the Peruvian government.

If Congress votes to impeach him, Jeri would immediately cease exercising presidential duties and be replaced by another interim leader.

The interim president has denied wrongdoing and claims he is the target of a coordinated effort to force his resignation.

Peru continues to face a prolonged period of political instability. Since 2016, the country has had six presidents, several of whom were impeached or placed under investigation for alleged misconduct.

At the same time, Peru is grappling with a surge in extortion-related violence. Bus drivers have been among the hardest hit, with some shot while driving after their employers refused to pay protection money.

Official figures show that reported extortion cases have surged dramatically over the past two years, increasing from 2,396 incidents to more than 25,000 in 2025.