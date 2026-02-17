Peru’s Congress ousts President Jose Jeri in latest shake-up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The decision was the result of a Tuesday vote from Peru’s Congress, which debated multiple corruption allegations against Jeri’s government, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Jeri, a right-wing leader, was formerly the head of Congress. But in October, he took over the country’s presidency after his predecessor, Dina Boluarte, was impeached for “moral incapacity”.

Boluarte had replaced the last democratically elected president, Pedro Castillo, in December 2022 after he too was impeached.

Jeri was the seventh president in a decade to lead Peru. Many of his predecessors have been mired in scandal, forcing them to step down or face impeachment.

In Jeri’s case, the scandals largely concerned allegations that the right-wing leader was involved in influence-peddling. One of the most notable was informally dubbed “Chifagate”, after the Peruvian-Chinese fusion cuisine known as “chifa”.

“Chifagate” emerged after Peruvian media published video of Jeri attending a late-night meeting with a Chinese businessman, Zhihua Yang, at his restaurant in Lima. The meeting was not included on the official presidential agenda, as required under Peruvian law.

Jeri appeared to be in disguise in the video, wearing informal clothing including a deep hoodie that partially obscured his face, which spurred further questions about the nature of the meeting.

Subsequent images showed Jeri visiting another one of Yang’s businesses, a wholesale store, this time in sunglasses.

