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Julie Davis
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Julie Davis
US Acting Ambassador to Ukraine Julie Davis to retire amid reports of rift
The US’s acting ambassador to Ukraine, Julie Davis, is set to leave her post in the coming weeks due to disagreements with President Donald Trump.
29 Apr 2026-15:24
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