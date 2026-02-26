Azerbaijan, Germany review bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the current state and future prospects of their bilateral relations during high-level meetings in Berlin.

Khalaf Khalafov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, visited the Federal Republic of Germany on February 25, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

During the trip, Khalafov held meetings at the German Bundestag and the Federal Foreign Office.

RECOMMENDED STORIES President Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide

Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide

How remote workers in Azerbaijan can tap into the global economy

Germany and Belgium slam Hungary's Ukraine veto as a 'red line' breach

The discussions focused on strengthening Azerbaijani-German relations and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors.

The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at establishing sustainable peace in the region, enhancing stability and security, and advancing the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az