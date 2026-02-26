Azerbaijan, Germany review bilateral cooperation
Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the current state and future prospects of their bilateral relations during high-level meetings in Berlin.
Khalaf Khalafov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, visited the Federal Republic of Germany on February 25, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
During the trip, Khalafov held meetings at the German Bundestag and the Federal Foreign Office.
The discussions focused on strengthening Azerbaijani-German relations and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors.
The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at establishing sustainable peace in the region, enhancing stability and security, and advancing the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
By Aysel Mammadzada