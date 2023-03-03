Return to Western Azerbaijan ‘goal’ of entire Azerbaijani people - deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Return to Western Azerbaijan is a sensitive and important issue for the Azerbaijani state and society, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said on Friday.

He was speaking during the public hearings on the topic “Overcoming mountains: Peaceful and legal return to Western Azerbaijan”, organized by the parliamentary Committee on Human Rights, News.Az reports.

Khalafov noted that the return to Western Azerbaijan is the dream and national goal of the entire Azerbaijani people.

“It’s relevant to raise the issue of return to Western Azerbaijan at present, in the context of the new political realities that emerged after the 2020 Second Karabakh War," he said.

Khalafov stressed that the potential of the Western Azerbaijan Community fully allows the implementation of the 'Concept of Return'.

