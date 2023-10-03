Representative of Azerbaijan President on special assignments visited Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on special assignments Khalaf Khalafov visited Tehran, Islamic Republic of Iran, News.az reports citing official IRNA agency.

Bilateral and regional issues will be discussed in meetings with senior officials in Iran.

Note that on Sunday, the Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, visited Tehran to discuss bilateral and regional issues. During the visit, he met with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, as well as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Huseyn Amirabdullahian.

News.Az