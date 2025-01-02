- News
- Khorasan
Tag:
Khorasan
-
-
-
Imprisoned Iranian Nobel Prize laureate Narges Mohammedi has been transferred from prison to a hospital due to her deteriorating health.01 May 2026-22:51
-
-
Pakistani and Afghan border forces clashed on Thursday night after the Taliban launched what it described as retaliatory strikes on Pakistani installations, sharply escalating tensions following days of cross-border hostilities.27 Feb 2026-13:14
-
-
-
-
A bus accident has occurred in Iran's South Khorasan province, according to the Red Crescent Society of South Khorasan province, News.az reports citing Mehr News02 Jan 2025-13:58
-