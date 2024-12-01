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Knights
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The Knights have referred an incident to the NRL Integrity Unit after rising star Jermaine McEwen was reportedly charged by police over alleged drink-driving offences.03 Jun 2026-13:20
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Brett Howden scored a short-handed goal at 5:28 of the second overtime on Wednesday night, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 win over the Utah Mammoth and moving Vegas to within one victory of clinching their first-round series.30 Apr 2026-11:25
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Nikita Kucherov scored twice in the third period and added an assist on a late empty-net goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning surged past the Vegas Golden Knights 6–3 on Thursday night, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.07 Nov 2025-10:40
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Tomas Hertl scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Adin Hill made 31 saves as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Monday night.24 Dec 2024-12:53
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