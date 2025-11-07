Kucherov, Hagel lead Lightning past Golden Knights 6–3

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nikita Kucherov scored twice in the third period and added an assist on a late empty-net goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning surged past the Vegas Golden Knights 6–3 on Thursday night, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Brandon Hagel also notched two goals and an assist, while Gage Goncalves and Dominic James each added goals for Tampa Bay. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots, and both James and Oliver Bjorkstrand tallied two assists.

Ivan Barbashev led Vegas with two goals and an assist, while Mitch Marner contributed a goal and two assists. Carl Lindbom made 21 saves for the Golden Knights.

After trailing 2–0 in the first period, the Lightning tied the game 2–2 in the second. Kucherov’s goal early in the third gave Tampa Bay its first lead, and although Marner briefly tied it, Hagel’s quick response put the Lightning ahead for good. Kucherov added a power-play goal late in the third before Hagel sealed the win with an empty-netter.

The Golden Knights went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Up next:

Lightning: Host the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

Golden Knights: Return home to face the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

