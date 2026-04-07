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Korejba
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European politics has once again been drawn into controversy — one that appears to extend beyond routine lobbying practices. Published materials involving former International Criminal Court prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo and his son Tomás raise questions about the transparency of European institutions, the influence of lobbying networks, possible corrupt ties, and attempts to shape political processes in both the European Union and the South Caucasus.01 May 2026-11:24
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Against the backdrop of a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and the broader Eurasian region, the perspective of an external yet deeply engaged analyst is particularly valuable.07 Apr 2026-10:03
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