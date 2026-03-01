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Kyiv Shooting
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A man has been detained in Kyiv after opening fire during a fight in the Podilskyi district, according to local police.10 May 2026-17:14
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The death toll from a shooting in Ukraine’s capital has risen to seven after another victim died in hospital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.20 Apr 2026-15:38
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Medical authorities in Kyiv have confirmed that eight individuals remain hospitalized following a violent shooting spree in the city’s Holosiivskyi district on April 18, 2026.19 Apr 2026-15:15
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A deadly shooting in the Holosiivskyi District of Kyiv has left at least six people dead and ten others injured after a gunman opened fire on civilians and took hostages in a supermarket, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday.19 Apr 2026-03:20
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The number of people killed in the shooting in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi District has risen to six, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.18 Apr 2026-22:18
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Five people were killed on Saturday after a man opened fire on the streets of the Ukrainian capital, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.18 Apr 2026-21:32
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