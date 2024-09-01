News.az
Tag:
Laliga
Javi Galán joins Osasuna for €500,000
24 Dec 2025-23:09
Real Madrid seeks compensation from UEFA in Super League case
29 Oct 2025-17:24
Mbappe saves Real Madrid from La Liga disgrace
-UPDATE
18 May 2025-23:02
Sevilla fans invaded the training ground following the team's loss to Celta Vigo
-VIDEO
11 May 2025-12:49
Spanish LaLiga secures five teams in 2025-26 Champions League
18 Apr 2025-12:03
Mbappe scores first La Liga goals in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Betis
02 Sep 2024-09:24
Barcelona crush Real Valladolid 7-0 to maintain perfect LaLiga start
01 Sep 2024-12:28
