Mbappe saves Real Madrid from La Liga disgrace -UPDATE

Real Madrid barely beat Sevilla away in the 37th round of the Spanish championship, News.Az informs.

The Madrid club was considered the favorite and played almost the entire match with an advantage, and from the beginning of the second half they got an advantage of two players, but they were able to score the first goal only in the 75th minute - Kylian Mbappe scored. The video of his goal can be seen below. Then Jude Bellingham doubled Real Madrid's advantage - in the 87th minute he made the score 2:0, and the numbers on the scoreboard did not change until the end of the match. In the 12th minute, Sevilla's Loic Bade received a red card, and in the 46th minute Isaac Romero left the team with nine men.

Thanks to this victory, Real Madrid scored 81 points, and Sevilla had 41 points left. Let us add that this season Barcelona became the Spanish champion ahead of schedule.

20:25

Real Madrid return to action on Sunday for the first time since losing their La Liga crown, as they travel to face a struggling Sevilla side, News.Az informs.

Barcelona officially clinched the league title on Thursday evening with a victory over city rivals Espanyol, a day after Madrid’s dramatic win against Mallorca had briefly delayed their rivals’ triumph. As a result, Los Blancos will finish the season with just the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, having fallen short in both the Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey finals—each time losing to the Catalans.

Sunday’s clash in Andalusia also marks the penultimate game in charge for Carlo Ancelotti, who will depart at the end of the season to manage the Brazil national team. Madrid are already locked into second place, eight points clear of local rivals Atlético, and have little more than pride on the line.

Sevilla, meanwhile, have endured a challenging campaign. After a disappointing 14th-place finish last season, they currently occupy the same spot with just two games remaining. However, their top-flight status is secure for next year. Joaquín Caparrós, installed as interim coach until the end of the season, recently guided the team to their first win since the March international break.

