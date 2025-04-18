Yandex metrika counter

Spanish LaLiga secures five teams in 2025-26 Champions League

Athletic Club celebrate after scoring against Rangers on Thursday. Photo: Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Spanish LaLiga will join the Premier League in having five teams in the Champions League next season, after securing the second of the additional spots awarded based on club performance across Europe's three main competitions.

Two leagues are rewarded with a European Performance Spot (EPS), which was introduced last season as part of a revamp to expand the Champions League to a 36-team competition.


