Real Madrid seeks compensation from UEFA in Super League case

Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that it plans to seek compensation from UEFA after the Provincial Court of Madrid dismissed appeals filed by UEFA, the Spanish football federation, and LaLiga over the Super League dispute.

“This ruling opens the way to claiming the substantial damages suffered by the club,” Real Madrid said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decision marks a significant step for the club in its ongoing legal battle over the failed Super League project, which has been the subject of years of litigation across European football governance bodies.

News.Az