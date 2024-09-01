Barcelona crush Real Valladolid 7-0 to maintain perfect LaLiga start

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barcelona delivered a dominant performance on Saturday, defeating Real Valladolid 7-0 to maintain their perfect start in the 2024-25 Spanish LaLiga season.

Brazilian winger Raphinha was outstanding, netting a hat-trick during the home match at the Olympic Stadium. Polish forward Robert Lewandowski added to the tally with a goal just four minutes after Raphinha's opener in the 20th minute. French defender Jules Kounde, Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, and winger Ferran Torres also scored for Barcelona.With this victory, Barcelona has won all four of their league matches, amassing 12 points to top the LaLiga standings. Real Valladolid sits in 13th place with four points.In other LaLiga action, Atletico Madrid moved into second place with eight points after securing a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.Barcelona's next league match is scheduled away against Girona on September 15.

