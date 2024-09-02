Mbappe scores first La Liga goals in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Betis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kylian Mbappe silenced his critics with a standout performance, scoring his first La Liga goals in Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, lifting them to second in the table.

Since scoring in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, new signing Mbappe had failed to find the back of the net in Madrid's opening three games in La Liga, prompting criticism in the Spanish press.Mbappe was made to wait for his goals as he squandered a series of chances, finally finding the back of the net in the 67th minute, sweeping the ball past the Betis goalkeeper with his left foot after a well-timed back-heel from Fede Valverde.Eight minutes later the France captain added a second from the penalty spot and was cheered off the field when he was replaced by Luka Modric in the 84th minute.The smile on Mbappe's face was in contrast to the concern that had been shown since scoring his first goal and winning his first trophy in Warsaw on August 14.On Saturday, coach Carlo Ancelotti hit back at the criticism, insisting that his star recruit was settling in well.

