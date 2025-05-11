Sevilla fans invaded the training ground following the team's loss to Celta Vigo -VIDEO

A group of Sevilla fans stormed the club’s training ground after Saturday’s 3-2 loss to Celta Vigo, tearing down a gate as frustration grew over the team’s position just two spots above LaLiga’s relegation zone, News.Az informs via SuperSport.Com.

The seven-time Europa League champions are 16th with 38 points from 35 games, well off the European places.

After Sevilla suffered their 15th defeat of the season at the Estadio Balaidos, hundreds of fans gathered outside the club’s facilities, waiting for the players to return in a show of anger.

While the police and the club's security team contained the attempted breach, local reports have said the team will remain at the training ground overnight to avoid the enraged crowd.

Reuters contacted Sevilla for comment.

Sevilla are set to resume training on Sunday ahead of hosting relegation-threatened Las Palmas on Tuesday.