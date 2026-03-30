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Lara Croft
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Lara Croft
Amazon pauses Tomb Raider after Sophie Turner injury
Production on the upcoming Tomb Raider series has been temporarily paused after lead star Sophie Turner sustained a minor injury, according to studio sources.
30 Mar 2026-10:22
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