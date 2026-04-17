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Lasha Shavdatuashvili
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Lasha Shavdatuashvili
Hidayat Heydarov wins silver at European Judo Championships
Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov has won the silver medal at the European Judo Championships held in Tbilisi, Georgia.
17 Apr 2026-17:40
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