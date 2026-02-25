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Lithuanian Embassy
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Lithuanian Embassy
Lithuanian Embassy pays tribute to Khojaly genocide victims
The Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan honored the victims of the Khojaly genocide by laying flowers at the Mother's Cry monument (Khojaly Massacre Memorial) in Baku.
25 Feb 2026-19:44
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