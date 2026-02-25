Yandex metrika counter

Lithuanian Embassy pays tribute to Khojaly genocide victims

Photo credit: Report

The Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan honored the victims of the Khojaly genocide by laying flowers at the Mother's Cry monument (Khojaly Massacre Memorial) in Baku.

The diplomatic mission posted this on Facebook, News.Az reports, citing local media.

"It is a day of profound sorrow. We share the grief that is still so deeply felt in Azerbaijan. Remembering history shall help humanity never to repeat tragedies of this kind," the embassy said in a post on Facebook.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

