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Tag:
Living
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Dubai has enacted a new law to regulate shared housing, establishing clearer guidelines for property owners, tenants, and companies that lease or manage bed spaces and shared apartments throughout the emirate.16 Mar 2026-22:24
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At least five people have been killed as protests over the rising cost of living in Iran spread across the country.02 Jan 2026-00:14
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Australia's parliament has passed a landmark law slashing student loan debt by 20%, delivering over A$16 billion (US$10.31 billion) in relief to around three million Australians. The legislation, passed on Thursday, marks the first major policy enacted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's center-left Labor government since its re-election in May.31 Jul 2025-12:44
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A devastating fire broke out Sunday night at an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, killing nine people and injuring 30 others.14 Jul 2025-16:19
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President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed into law the "Minimum Living Wage in the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Year 2025."27 Dec 2024-13:47
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